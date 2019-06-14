Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $825.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $660.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $661.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $648.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $732.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $383.20 and a 1 year high of $749.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at $25,841,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,751 shares of company stock worth $5,112,797 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $650,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

