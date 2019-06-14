F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Down 5.7%

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $135.13 and last traded at $136.93. 1,159,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 678,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on F5 Networks to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut F5 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The network technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.03 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $35,014.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $136,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $26,998.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $248,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,168 shares of company stock worth $1,546,472. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 306.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2,009.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

