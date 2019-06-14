Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,716,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49,191 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Facebook were worth $225,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,354,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $964,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,879 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 426.2% in the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,368,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $441,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,772,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,157,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,076 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,218,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $290,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,300 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.44.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $121,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,872 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,551,104 shares of company stock valued at $275,456,299 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,416,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,124,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

