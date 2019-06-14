Family Management Corp Buys New Stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 291.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

BIT stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

