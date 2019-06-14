Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FARM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Farmer Bros from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Farmer Bros from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Farmer Bros has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.03. Farmer Bros has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmer Bros news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 464,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,224,175.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 724,424 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,729,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 295,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.