Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective (up previously from GBX 5,050 ($65.99)) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Ferguson to an add rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,980 ($78.14) to GBX 5,430 ($70.95) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,130 ($80.10) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferguson to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 6,350 ($82.97) to GBX 5,950 ($77.75) in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,895.29 ($77.03).

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG opened at GBX 5,622 ($73.46) on Monday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.