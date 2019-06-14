Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferroglobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

GSM opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $262.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.26. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $456.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Ferroglobe’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3,302.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 917,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 890,822 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 757.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 762,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 521,718 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Do stock splits help investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.