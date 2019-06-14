Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 174,381 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,081,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 174,381 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $64,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,532,000 after buying an additional 565,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,373,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,828,779,000 after buying an additional 255,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,418,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,828,000 after buying an additional 3,708,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,173,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,350,000 after buying an additional 5,479,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,940,000 after buying an additional 4,153,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 174,381 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/fifth-third-bancorp-acquires-174381-shares-of-marathon-petroleum-corp-nysempc.html.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.