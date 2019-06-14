Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CSX were worth $32,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in CSX by 10.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 31,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $756,578.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.41.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

