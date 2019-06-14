FIL Ltd Acquires New Stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 57,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 58.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $231,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.97.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $9,568,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $376,128.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,041 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,235. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $95.97 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $102.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

