FIL Ltd Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,773 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,099 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $68.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $71,408.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,335.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $3,656,428.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,735 shares in the company, valued at $22,689,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,314 shares of company stock worth $4,310,637. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

