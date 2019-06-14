Financial Survey: Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) versus Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biocept and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00 Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biocept presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Celcuity has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.99%. Given Biocept’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than Celcuity.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biocept and Celcuity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $3.25 million 6.27 -$24.57 million ($9.01) -0.12 Celcuity N/A N/A -$7.48 million ($0.74) -29.43

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biocept. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biocept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -695.85% -338.61% -180.49% Celcuity N/A -27.08% -26.15%

Volatility and Risk

Biocept has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Biocept shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Celcuity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celcuity beats Biocept on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreatic biliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It is developing CELx HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELx MP test to diagnose 12 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

