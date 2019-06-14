First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBMS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 838,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 578,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 516,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 55,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 509,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.