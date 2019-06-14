First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, FIG Partners raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.47 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 2,500 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $50,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

