First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $31.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/first-trust-ssi-strategic-convertible-securities-etf-nasdaqfcvt-stake-boosted-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.