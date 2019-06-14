Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $512,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.84.

NYSE UNH opened at $244.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,623,226.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $43,115,574.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,100 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

