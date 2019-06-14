Fort L.P. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 9,042.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,335,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 14,178,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,245,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,801,000 after buying an additional 4,905,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,080,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 947.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,295,000 after buying an additional 1,039,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,759,000 after buying an additional 795,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $622,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $203,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,774.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,549. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $110.03 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

