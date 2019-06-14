Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 86,347 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $226.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.10.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.05. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FPRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/franklin-street-advisors-inc-nc-acquires-20000-shares-of-five-prime-therapeutics-inc-nasdaqfprx.html.

Five Prime Therapeutics Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.