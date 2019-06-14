FY2019 EPS Estimates for Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reduced by Svb Leerink

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Zai Lab in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.40). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $46.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

ZLAB stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

