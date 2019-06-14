G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. 1,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The company has a market cap of $137.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.26.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 9.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Willi-Food International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.00% of G Willi-Food International worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

