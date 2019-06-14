GAM Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 35,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 360.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $136.47 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $94.45 and a one year high of $145.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HELE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

