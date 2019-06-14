Gary Kremen Buys 4,166 Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Gary Kremen bought 4,166 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $20,080.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,104.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,956. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Identiv Inc has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.87.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

INVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Identiv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Identiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 605,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Identiv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Identiv by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

