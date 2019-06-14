Gas (GAS) Price Hits $3.21 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for $3.21 or 0.00037085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Coinnest, Huobi and Cobinhood. Gas has a market cap of $32.49 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00374696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.98 or 0.02472413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00158478 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00019598 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka, Coinnest, Poloniex, Switcheo Network, Koinex, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

