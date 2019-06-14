Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Genomic Health were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,430,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,279,000 after buying an additional 239,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 893,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,846 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,085 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,975,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Genomic Health from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

NASDAQ GHDX opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $257,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederic Pla sold 5,700 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $427,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,870 shares of company stock worth $76,614,855. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

