Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $468.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $117,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,318 and sold 10,731 shares valued at $235,427. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,277,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,643,000 after buying an additional 227,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,110,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,401,000 after buying an additional 272,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,308,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,461,000 after buying an additional 189,244 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,206,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,980,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,846,000 after buying an additional 303,378 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

