Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

In other news, Director Peter I. Wold bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $37,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,161.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 2,112 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $89,126.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $134,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.65.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

