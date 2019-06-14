Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $17,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Everbridge by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Everbridge by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 12,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $928,953.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $302,586.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,432 shares of company stock worth $28,210,744. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

