GoldCoin (GLC) Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $20,188.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.01541113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001460 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00058107 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.