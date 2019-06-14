Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDOG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,931,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 722,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 136,894 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,139,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 376,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 210.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $42.93 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $46.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,329 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/golden-state-wealth-management-llc-buys-shares-of-32329-alps-sector-dividend-dogs-etf-nysearcasdog.html.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.