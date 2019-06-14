GQG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 514,859 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 514,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,444,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.2% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,483,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,394,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,711,428,000 after acquiring an additional 568,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,775,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,618,743,000 after acquiring an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,941,621 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,296,000 after acquiring an additional 739,128 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583,156 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.36.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.75, for a total transaction of $1,022,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,272 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,399 shares of company stock worth $28,980,388. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $168.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

