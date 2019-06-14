Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 50.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 308,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 226,533 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 313,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 59,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 76.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 165,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.
Shares of STIM opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.74. Neuronetics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $39.39.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 1,385.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Daniel Guthrie sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $53,543.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Donato sold 8,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $128,323.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,333 shares of company stock valued at $786,186 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
