Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $888,000 Holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Alain Treuer sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $117,918.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,999.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,690.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,799 shares of company stock valued at $417,180. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $12.17 on Friday. Green Plains Inc has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $642.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.84 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

