Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of GHL stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.34). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 30.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 38.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.