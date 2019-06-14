Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

NYSE:TV traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Grupo Televisa SAB’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.