Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) has been assigned a $33.00 price target by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,155. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $358.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 516.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

