GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 20,025 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in KeyCorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 140,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 181,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

