GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,534 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,626,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,570,144,000 after buying an additional 1,184,467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Enbridge by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 36,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

