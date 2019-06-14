HalalChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.72 Million (HLC)

HalalChain (CURRENCY:HLC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One HalalChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin and ZB.COM. HalalChain has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $584,626.00 worth of HalalChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HalalChain has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00385900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.36 or 0.02488009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00151913 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000802 BTC.

About HalalChain

HalalChain’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. HalalChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. HalalChain’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for HalalChain is /r/halalchain. The official website for HalalChain is www.hlc.com.

Buying and Selling HalalChain

HalalChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, CoinBene, ZB.COM and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HalalChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HalalChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HalalChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

