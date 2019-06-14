Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 67,709 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 154.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,709 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,232,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,515,004,000 after purchasing an additional 593,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,455 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 119,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in TJX Companies by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,288 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,230. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

