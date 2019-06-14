Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) versus Clarkston Financial (NASDAQ:CKFC) Head to Head Comparison

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Clarkston Financial does not pay a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Clarkston Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $67.12 million 2.36 $10.71 million N/A N/A Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.74 $2.35 million N/A N/A

Hawthorn Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and Clarkston Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Clarkston Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 19.13% 11.88% 0.79% Clarkston Financial 25.49% 14.00% 1.16%

Volatility & Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarkston Financial has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 23 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About Clarkston Financial

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

