Head to Head Contrast: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Grown Rogue International (NYSE:NVSIF)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:NVSIF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Grown Rogue International does not pay a dividend. Science Applications International pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Science Applications International and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 3 6 0 2.67 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science Applications International currently has a consensus target price of $95.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 2.80% 25.89% 7.23% Grown Rogue International N/A N/A -2,015.00%

Risk & Volatility

Science Applications International has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of -1030.42, indicating that its stock price is 103,142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and Grown Rogue International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $4.66 billion 1.11 $137.00 million $5.04 17.30 Grown Rogue International $20,000.00 35.61 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Grown Rogue International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products in Oregon. Its products include flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates and oils; dark chocolate line; and other derivative products. The company sells its products directly to dispensaries. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

