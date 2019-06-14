Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 187.8% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $50.00.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

