HempCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $613.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $579,497.00 and approximately $613.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00072555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008107 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00196909 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001907 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006308 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

