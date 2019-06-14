Hexindai (HX) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Hexindai (NASDAQ: HX) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hexindai to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hexindai has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexindai’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hexindai and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai 23.27% 14.26% 12.30% Hexindai Competitors -72.69% -43.57% -0.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hexindai and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai $107.26 million $65.48 million 1.76 Hexindai Competitors $37.01 billion $866.23 million 9.08

Hexindai’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai. Hexindai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Hexindai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hexindai pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Hexindai pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 29.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexindai is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hexindai and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A Hexindai Competitors 249 954 1140 61 2.42

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 33.58%. Given Hexindai’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hexindai has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Hexindai competitors beat Hexindai on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Hexindai Company Profile

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

