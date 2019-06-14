Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hexindai Inc. provides consumer lending marketplace. It facilitates loans to meet the increasing consumption demand of the emerging middle class in China. Hexindai Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

NASDAQ:HX opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Hexindai has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexindai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hexindai by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 55,934 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Hexindai by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 635,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 157,438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hexindai by 814.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 89,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexindai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

