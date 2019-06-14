Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hi-Crush from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

HCR stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. Hi-Crush has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. Hi-Crush had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hi-Crush news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura C. Fulton purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 181,000 shares of company stock worth $302,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

