Hilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 472.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 83.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the first quarter worth approximately $998,000.

Shares of NAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,876. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $14.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

