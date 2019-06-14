Houlihan Lokey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,285 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,470% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $53.20.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.26 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $136,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 80.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

