HSBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols (LON:NICL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Nichols in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Nichols in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Nichols stock opened at GBX 1,795 ($23.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.43 million and a PE ratio of 25.94. Nichols has a 1 year low of GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04).

In related news, insider Tim Croston sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.04), for a total transaction of £30,348.50 ($39,655.69).

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

