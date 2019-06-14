Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.58. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of H stock opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $285,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $150,213.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,391.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,596 shares of company stock worth $818,250. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $98,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.