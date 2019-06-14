Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.58. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of H stock opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $285,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $150,213.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,391.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,596 shares of company stock worth $818,250. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $98,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

